Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a couple of tweets about holding police officers accountable when they shoot or kill Black individuals.

Former President Donald Trump fired back at James by issuing a statement that accused the athlete of doing nothing to help by speaking out on social issues.

Trump’s statement is a sentiment that has been echoed by some other conservatives towards James, such as Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham and UFC star Colby Covington.

Trump himself make an identical statement months ago at a rally during his failed re-election campaign.

On Tuesday, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, James tweeted a powerful one-word statement in response.

Shortly afterward, an Ohio police officer shot an African-American girl who was allegedly holding a knife and trying to stab someone else, and James tweeted a strident message about that officer that he later deleted.

The issue of policing and race relations is a very divisive topic these days, but one should expect James to continue to speak out, despite the criticism that is inevitable.