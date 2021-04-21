- LeBron James deletes tweet and gets destroyed for wanting cop who saved girl punished
- Updated: April 21, 2021
After being roundly criticized on social media, LeBron James deleted a tweet in which he had severely criticized a Columbus, Ohio police officer who had killed an African-American girl on Tuesday afternoon.
In his tweet, James had posted a photo of the police officer who’s believed to have fired the fatal shot.
The girl, Ma’Khia Bryant, had reportedly been holding a knife and made an effort to stab another female before the police officer shot and killed her.
That led critics to unleash some stiff criticism at James for his tweet.
What an idiot. I can't even begin to describe how much I hate Lebron James.
Smh…trying to ruin a man's life for saving a child. pic.twitter.com/lJfh9BU5w3
— Izzy (@Izzy_B911) April 21, 2021
LeBron James, like other elites, is using racial division as a distraction as elites reshape America to be more like communist China. Elites prefer communism. Millionaire elites are protected by communism. They're the "Talented Tenth" W.E.B. Du Bois promoted. You're being played.
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 21, 2021
On Tuesday, James had simply tweeted the word “ACCOUNTABILITY” after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for killing George Floyd.
James has been a vocal presence in the area of social justice in recent years and previously expressed his anger at past police shootings of African-Americans.
It remains uncertain if James will offer any comment on the situation or will simply wait to see what the subsequent investigation uncovers.