Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered a simple one-word response upon hearing that former police officer Derek Chauvin had been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

In recent years, James has been one of the more vocal NBA players when it comes to social justice concerns, especially in connection with police treatment of African-Americans.

During James’ time as a member of the Miami Heat, he led a symbolic protest connected to the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Two years later, as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, James protested the death of Eric Garner by wearing a shirt in pregame warmups that simply stated, “I can’t breathe.” Those words were uttered by Garner during a fatal scuffle with police.

James is continuing to focus on returning to the court, though a recent report indicates that he may be weeks away from getting back in uniform for the Lakers.