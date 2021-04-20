Even though Anthony Davis is expected to return soon for the Los Angeles Lakers., it appears that teammate LeBron James remains weeks away from taking the court again.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin pointed out that Davis is still getting back into playing condition, but could be just days away from making his return.

“While Davis’ potential return can be circled on the calendar, James is still believed to be weeks away from getting back into game action, sources told ESPN,” wrote McMenamin.

The 36-year-old James suffered a high ankle sprain last month and is still rehabilitating the injury. His injury and Davis’ troubles have caused the Lakers to struggle in their bid to defend their NBA title.

James and Davis serve as the two main weapons for the Lakers, which helps explains the team’s problems in winning on a consistent basis.

The Lakers have made efforts to bolster the team’s roster, most notably signing free agent center Andre Drummond after he was bought out of his remaining contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.