- Updated: November 2, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has not been shy about his disdain for President Donald Trump.
On Monday at a campaign rally, the current president’s supporters made a point to return the sentiment.
While at a stop in Avoca, Pa., fans of the polarizing politician chanted “LeBron James sucks” during Trump’s speech.
"LeBron James sucks!" chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
The chants came as Trump boasted about the drop in television ratings for both the NBA and NFL.
It’s odd messaging from the president with just hours to go before polls close on Tuesday, but detractors such as James are likely not very surprised by it.
Trump is known to lash out at those who don’t support him. Luckily, James is very used to haters trying to bring him down.
Though Trump and his base are clearly trying to get under James’ skin with this performance, the four-time MVP is surely too busy to even notice.
After all, his “More Than a Vote” initiative is working hard to try to get Trump out of the White House.