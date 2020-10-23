Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has kept himself busy in the days following his fourth NBA championship.

Not only has he started training for next season, but he’s also urging his fellow Americans to perform their civic duty.

On Thursday, he posted an image on social media that encouraged people to vote in the upcoming presidential election while throwing shade at President Donald Trump.

Even though the Nov. 3 election is creeping closer, James has been politically active for a while now. His “More Than a Vote” initiative has put in plenty of work to help people of color overcome voter suppression and cast their ballots.

This is not exactly the first time the four-time MVP has gone after Trump.

A few years ago, he called the former real estate mogul a “bum” after not inviting Stephen Curry and the then-world champion Golden State Warriors to the White House.

James has also called out Trump for, among other things, asking NFL team owners to discipline players who decide to take a knee during the national anthem prior to games.