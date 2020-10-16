- Video: LeBron James seen going hard in gym days after winning NBA title
- Updated: October 16, 2020
Less than a week after leading his team to an NBA title for the fourth time, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is already back in the gym preparing for what will be his 18th NBA season.
The 35-year-old James, who won NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time, would have been excused if he had taken some time off to savor winning another league championship. Instead, James’ relentless work ethic has him back working out to prepare for the grind of another season.
That focus on remaining in prime physical shape is a key reason why James was able to finish runner-up to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP balloting for the 2019-20 season
James’ regular-season averages of 25.3 points, a league-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game were arguably enough to win what would have been his fifth MVP award.
Despite missing out on that award, James was more than happy the way the season ended, with the Lakers winning their first title in a decade and James winning a championship with his third different franchise.
Exactly when next season gets underway is unknown right now, but it’s clear that when James takes the court again, he’ll be ready to try for another title.