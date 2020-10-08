One of the best comeback stories during the 2019-20 NBA season has been the resurrection of veteran center Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2013, Howard left the Lakers in free agency after a highly disappointing stint with the team that instantly made him public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles. He proceeded to bounce around the league, unable to find success.

Nearly a decade later, Howard has reinvented himself in his return to Los Angeles, becoming a fan favorite amongst those who once reviled him. He also has earned high praise from his former teammate, Metta World Peace.

On Friday, the Lakers will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. It will be a big day for Howard as he has the chance to come full circle with the Lakers and win his first title while wearing a uniform inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

Howard and Bryant famously clashed during their short time in Los Angeles together. The two didn’t see eye to eye, which helped lead to the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s departure to the Houston Rockets.

Before Bryant passed away in January in a tragic helicopter accident, Howard and his former teammate shared a touching moment on the court before a Lakers game. Bryant publicly endorsed Howard’s return to the Lakers and hoped the best for the center.