Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James might find himself in hot water after failing to comply with a Los Angeles County COVID-19 rule. It occurred when he was watching his son Bronny play at Staples Center on Saturday night.

“LeBron James did not wear a face mask Saturday night while sitting courtside at Staples Center and watching his son Bronny play in a high school basketball tournament,” wrote Josh Peter of USA Today. “The Los Angeles County COVID-19 rules include a mandate for residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.”

The arena, however, allows patrons to temporarily take off their masks when they are partaking of food or drinks. It seems that the elder James was caught without a mask for these reasons.

“Patrons inside Staples Center are allowed to remove their masks when they are eating or drinking,” continued Peter. “Late in the second quarter, James could be seen sipping water from a bottle and in the third quarter he could be seen eating what looked to be popcorn.”

Just recently, the four-time MVP missed a Lakers game after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He later expressed his frustration with how the league handled his case.

After registering a positive COVID-19 test, the elder James said he was put into isolation instead of undergoing another test to confirm the earlier test. He was cleared a few days later, which allowed him to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Lakers will face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.