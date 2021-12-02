- Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers
- Trevor Ariza’s latest step in returning from injury will get Lakers fans hyped
- Report: Frank Vogel plans to play only one of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan moving forward for Lakers
- Alleged reasoning behind LeBron James’ cryptic tweet and why he’s frustrated revealed
- Report: LeBron James feeling ‘fine’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, has already returned 1 negative test
- LeBron James declares Bryce is going to ‘be a problem’ after stellar performance for Sierra Canyon
- LeBron James breaks his silence after testing positive for COVID-19, offers cryptic message to NBA world
- Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ leader amid LeBron James’ absence: ‘I’m going to lead the team my way’
- Enes Kanter Freedom on helping LeBron James: ‘I don’t know if he’s educated enough, but I’m here to educate him’
- Anthony Davis reveals telling conversation he had with LeBron James regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers
-
- Updated: December 2, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
James reportedly will be eligible to play in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests.
Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021
This is a huge boost for the Lakers, as James was slated to miss at least 10 days of action if he was unable to return the negative tests.
That would have cost him games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies after not playing on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He and the Lakers will take on the Clippers at 7 p.m. PST on Friday night.