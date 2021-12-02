Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

James reportedly will be eligible to play in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

This is a huge boost for the Lakers, as James was slated to miss at least 10 days of action if he was unable to return the negative tests.

That would have cost him games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies after not playing on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

He and the Lakers will take on the Clippers at 7 p.m. PST on Friday night.