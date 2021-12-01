- Here’s the earliest LeBron James can return for Lakers after testing positive for COVID-19
Here’s the earliest LeBron James can return for Lakers after testing positive for COVID-19
- Updated: November 30, 2021
The timeline for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols has been revealed.
James reportedly will be sidelined for 10 days unless he can produce two negative tests for COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other.
LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A.
— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021
Lakers star LeBron James will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Mok1iyfogL
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2021
This is a major blow for the Lakers as they prepare to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Lakers are 11-11 on the season, but they have already played 11 games without James this season.
If James were to miss 10 days, he would at least miss the Lakers’ games against the Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers are just 4-7 without James in the 2021-22 campaign, but they have been a much better 7-4 when he has been in the lineup.
On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.