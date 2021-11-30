Report: LeBron James to be out extended period after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

This is a huge blow to the Lakers who had won two of their last three games since James returned from his one-game suspension.

James has missed 11 of the Lakers’ 22 games so far this season. The team is just 4-7 in those games and will try to win without him on Tuesday.

On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers and Kings are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.