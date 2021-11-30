- Report: LeBron James to be out extended period after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols
- LeBron James pops up on injury report ahead of Lakers matchup vs. Kings
- Anthony Davis says he’s going to ‘continue to shoot the ball from 3,’ ‘whether it goes in or not’
- Scottie Pippen says this Warriors team reminds him of the Bulls when they started their 1st run
- Blake Griffin reached out to Lakers veteran for advice after being completely pulled out of Nets rotation
- Report: LeBron James sports group looking to purchase NBA franchise
- LeBron James says the current Lakers season ‘ranks right at the top of any other challenge I’ve had in my career’
- LeBron James’ blunt response when asked if he reaggravated his abdominal injury vs. Pistons
- Report: Lakers unveil starting lineup in highly anticipated rematch vs. Pistons
- Here’s how much Jeff Bezos donated at a gala for a charity in honor of Kobe Bryant’s widow
Report: LeBron James to be out extended period after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols
-
- Updated: November 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021
This is a huge blow to the Lakers who had won two of their last three games since James returned from his one-game suspension.
James has missed 11 of the Lakers’ 22 games so far this season. The team is just 4-7 in those games and will try to win without him on Tuesday.
On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers and Kings are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.