Frank Vogel reveals major lineup change for when Anthony Davis returns for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that the team will make a lineup change once Anthony Davis is healthy enough to return.

Davis, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, will likely become the team’s starting center when he returns with LeBron James playing the position when Davis is out of the game.

Frank Vogel, asked about Anthony Davis when he returns, said the direction the Lakers will likely go in is Davis starting at the 5, and LeBron playing backup 5, at least for the base/initial looks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 11, 2022

In Davis’ absence, Vogel has experimented with a few different lineups, and the Lakers have had success with a smaller group that features James at the center position.

When Davis returns. It appears Vogel wants to still play a version of small-ball rather than play Davis and a center like Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan together.

The Lakers are trying to change things up as they search for answers on how to improve their record this season.

Los Angeles is just 21-20 through the first 41 games of the 2021-22 campaign, and it is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he has missed the Lakers’ last 11 games with a sprained MCL.

It is possible that Vogel hopes to open up the floor around Davis so the Lakers big man doesn’t settle for jump shots and can go to work in the painted area.

The Lakers have been playing Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk alongside James in their small-ball lineup this season.

It will be interesting to see which player Davis replaces when he returns from injury.