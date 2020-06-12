LeBron James Clowns NASCAR Driver for Quitting Because of Confederate Flag Ban

Following NASCAR’s recent announcement to ban the presence of the Confederate flag at all of its events, driver Ray Ciccarelli declared he would be quitting after the 2020 season due to the controversial decision.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James found the pushback amusing and taunted Ciccarelli on his Instagram Story.

James, 35, has been extremely vocal on a variety of different issues around the country in recent weeks.

The four-time MVP was one of the first major athletes to speak out after the tragic killing of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25.

Furthermore, he publicly called out NFL superstar Drew Brees for disagreeing with kneeling during the national anthem.

While James has faced backlash from news personalities and other athletes for his bold actions, he has not stepped down in the fight to bring change.

In fact, James recently announced the formation of More Than a Vote, which will aim to propel voting in the black community. On Thursday, former First Lady Hillary Clinton praised the three-time champion for catalyzing the initiative.

The veteran is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season. He’s looking to capture his fourth championship later on this year.