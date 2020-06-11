Hillary Clinton Applauds LeBron James for Stepping Up in Fight Against Voter Suppression

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is much more than an athlete.

On Thursday, former First Lady Hillary Clinton praised the four-time MVP for stepping up in the fight against voter suppression.

Good news in the fight against voter suppression: @KingJames is coming onto the court. https://t.co/oyCC6vNSEr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 11, 2020

Clinton’s remarks come on the heels of James’ latest social justice initiative.

James, 35, recently spoke about the new formation of More Than a Vote, which will seek to propel voting in black communities.

Furthermore, the organization is aiming to educate voters on the voting process and cease voter suppression around the country.

The movement was started by the three-time champion and other popular figures, such as comedian Kevin Hart and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith. One of the goals of the group is to register African-Americans to vote in the November 2020 election.

Outside of using his platform to incite change in the world, James is gearing up for the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign. He is posting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season.

The Lakers are looking to bring home a championship later this year.