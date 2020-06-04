Video: Laura Ingraham Again Tells LeBron James to ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ After Drew Brees Comments

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ criticism of football’s Drew Brees resulted in some hypocritical comments on the part of Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham during her Wednesday night program.

Brees’ refusal to accept the idea of kneeling during the national anthem served as the basis for James’ criticism.

That concept began in 2016 after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did it to protest police brutality and emerged as a potential idea again in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Yet, despite the fact that both James and Brees were exercising their right to free speech, Ingraham spoke in defense of Brees after having attacked James for his criticism of President Donald Trump in February 2018.

Laura Ingraham’s comments on LeBron James Vs. Laura Ingraham’s defense of Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/Ki3uvK02o2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020

James never directly responded to Ingraham’s 2018 criticism, but later used the insult of “shut up and dribble” as the title of a documentary that he produced.

For much of the past decade, James has made a concerted effort to express his opinion on a number of controversial topics, which has led to both praise and intense criticism for his remarks.

Trump himself has been hot and cold when it comes to James, referring to the basketball star in 2013 as “a great guy.” Soon after signing with the Lakers in 2018, James criticized Trump, which prompted the president to attack James’ intelligence.

It’s possible that James will point out Ingraham’s hypocrisy at some point, but he’s currently focused on resuming the 2019-20 season in late July.