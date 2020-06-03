LeBron James Snaps on NFL Quarterback Drew Brees for Disagreeing With Kneeling During National Anthem

Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James could not disagree with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees more regarding his views on kneeling during the national anthem.

As a matter of fact, James publicly voiced his lengthy disagreement with the NFL star on Twitter.

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

The disagreement stems from former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s controversial decision to kneel during the national anthem a few years ago.

Kaepernick conducted the protest to bring light to police brutality in 2016. However, the act was met with a ton of criticism and discord.

Numerous NFL players, including Brees, disagreed with Kapernick’s method of protest.

While Brees has been unsupportive of kneeling during the anthem, James has been highly supportive of Kapernick’s actions.

Both Brees and James are two of the highest-profile players in their respective sports leagues.

Outside of the social justice fight, James is fixated on helping the Lakers win the 2020 championship. Before the novel coronavirus curtailed the 2019-20 season, the Lakers were sitting atop the Western Conference standings.