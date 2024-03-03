Editorials

14 epic reactions to LeBron eclipsing 40K career points vs. Nuggets

Orel Dizon
LeBron James Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in a league of his own after becoming the first player to reach 40,000 career points, a feat he achieved during the team’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The accomplishment had some of the world’s biggest brands congratulating the future Hall of Famer. Nike even made sure to remind people that James also has more than 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists to his name.

Some of his peers showered the four-time MVP with praise via social media, with Kevin Durant recognizing the fact that James continues to set the bar high for other basketball players.

Dejounte Murray and LeBron James

Kevin Durant and LeBron James

His former team, the Miami Heat, and Dwyane Wade gave James a salute on his Instagram post. It’s worth noting that of the four-time champion’s over 40,000 points, 7,919 of those came when he was wearing a Heat uniform.

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat and LeBron James

A few legends and retired players also shouted James out on social media. Hilariously, Gilbert Arenas claimed to have played a role in the incredible feat. The former rivals met plenty of times on the court. Most of those battles took place when the 20-time All-Star was still on the Cleveland Cavaliers, where James amassed a total of 23,119 points across two stints.

Even one of the 39-year-old star’s staunchest critics posted on X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge his accomplishment. But in true Skip Bayless fashion, the sports commentator just had to bring up Michael Jordan.

It’s also interesting to see James’ achievement from different perspectives.

Only time will tell if any other player can match or eclipse James’ record. It’s worth noting, though, that he is far from done adding to his already wonderful resume.

In his 21st season in the league, he has proven to still be a deadly scorer, averaging 25.3 points per game and shooting 52.7 percent from the floor, his highest field-goal percentage in a Lakers uniform. Moreover, James looks like he still has plenty of seasons left in his tank, so his career points will continue to grow further.

With the recent milestone now in the books, the former scoring champion is likely focused on helping Los Angeles fight for the NBA title this season. After the loss to the Nuggets, it is currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have a tough schedule ahead, as their next 10 opponents are in the thick of the postseason race. However, they proved last season that having to fight through the play-in tournament wont’ stop them from making a run to the Western Conference Finals.

Still, the Purple and Gold can benefit from nabbing one of the top-six seeds in the West to avoid the play-in. It remains to be seen if Los Angeles can turn things around.

