Former Saints Receiver Fires Back at LeBron James for Criticizing Drew Brees

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James bashed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his views on kneeling during the national anthem.

However, former Saints receiver Joe Horn fired back at James for judging Brees without knowing his resume.

A thread with comments from former Saints receiver Joe Horn, who reached out to express his thoughts on Drew Brees & his comments today Horn: “People should not be throwing Drew Brees under the bus, and they definitely need to pump the brakes on labeling him a racist. (contd.) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

"People that are criticizing him like LeBron James and other celebrities don’t know him. They need to check his resume. I love my race. And I love New Orleans to death. But I know Drew Brees. And Drew is a good person. (contd.)" — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

James, 35, has been extremely vocal about various social issues.

Yet, this appears to be one of the first times James has taken a direct shot at a sports legend. Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

This shows how passionate James is about the issues surfing across the country.

Protests and riots have surfaced in several cities all across the nation. The outbreak is in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.

Recently, the entire Lakers team took to social media to share a message calling for the justice of Floyd.

While the 2019-20 campaign is on pause due to the novel coronavirus, it is great to see players using their platform to incite change.