Entire Lakers Team Stands Behind One Powerful Message Amid Political Protests Across America
- Updated: June 1, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers’ entire team recently took to social media amid the political protests to share a message calling for justice for George Floyd.
Amid protests across the country calling for justice for George Floyd, LeBron, AD and other Lakers players posted this message to Instagram on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LURL4flQp7
— ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2020
Forward LeBron James has been active on social media during the protests, calling for justice for Floyd and other people of color that have been victims of unchecked police brutality.
Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO. 😭😭🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ #HeadHighandStayStrong🙏🏾💪🏾 #WeAllWeGot✊🏾👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020
Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020
The Lakers released a pointed statement on Saturday night, condemning the “racism, bigotry, violence and prejudice” in our country.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 31, 2020
The death of Floyd, 46, has once again highlighted the problems with police brutality in the United States.
The Lakers are just one of many organizations across all sports that have come out and made a statement amid the protests.
The latest statement by the team shows yet again that they are a united front in the fight against racism.