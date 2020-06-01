Entire Lakers Team Stands Behind One Powerful Message Amid Political Protests Across America

The Los Angeles Lakers’ entire team recently took to social media amid the political protests to share a message calling for justice for George Floyd.

Amid protests across the country calling for justice for George Floyd, LeBron, AD and other Lakers players posted this message to Instagram on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LURL4flQp7 — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2020

Forward LeBron James has been active on social media during the protests, calling for justice for Floyd and other people of color that have been victims of unchecked police brutality.

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

The Lakers released a pointed statement on Saturday night, condemning the “racism, bigotry, violence and prejudice” in our country.

The death of Floyd, 46, has once again highlighted the problems with police brutality in the United States.

The Lakers are just one of many organizations across all sports that have come out and made a statement amid the protests.

The latest statement by the team shows yet again that they are a united front in the fight against racism.