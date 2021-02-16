Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently blasted the NBA in regards to the double standard that players have to endure amidst potential trades.

Draymond Green absolutely blasts the #NBA and its treatment of players. Citing various examples of double-standards around the league. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/pCmbrW3GKV — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, Green’s rant was met with a powerful endorsement from Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

James, 36, is one of the most vocal players in the league.

As a matter of fact, he’s considered the face of the NBA. James has never been shy about voicing his issues with the league.

The four-time MVP recently directed a diatribe at the association for holding an All-Star Game this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. Numerous other superstars echoed James’ sentiments.

Green, 30, has sent a ton of love to James this season. He’s been blown away by the 18-year pro’s production on the floor this year.

On the season, James is collecting 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Lakers hold a 21-7 record.