LeBron James’ powerful endorsement of Draymond Green’s rant against NBA’s treatment of players

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently blasted the NBA in regards to the double standard that players have to endure amidst potential trades.

On Tuesday, Green’s rant was met with a powerful endorsement from Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

James, 36, is one of the most vocal players in the league.

As a matter of fact, he’s considered the face of the NBA. James has never been shy about voicing his issues with the league.

The four-time MVP recently directed a diatribe at the association for holding an All-Star Game this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. Numerous other superstars echoed James’ sentiments.

Green, 30, has sent a ton of love to James this season. He’s been blown away by the 18-year pro’s production on the floor this year.

On the season, James is collecting 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Lakers hold a 21-7 record.