Draymond Green expresses utter disbelief at how LeBron James is still getting better at age 36
- Updated: February 5, 2021
At 36 years old and in his 18th NBA season, LeBron James is coming off his fourth title and making a strong case to win another MVP award.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is seemingly ageless with no signs of slowing down late in his career.
James’ incredible sustainability has many baffled as he could very well end the 2020-21 campaign with another ring. Golden State Warriors star and fellow Klutch Sports client Draymond Green is amazed by what James is doing.
Yo why is @KingJames still getting better… how? 🤯🤯🤯
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021
After having the shortest amount of time to recover from spending three months in the NBA bubble, the consensus was that the Lakers would rest James for a considerable part of the beginning of the 2020-21 season. That didn’t happen as he hasn’t missed a game yet.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough for a 36-year-old coming off the shortest offseason of his career, James hasn’t missed a beat this season. He may not be dishing out assists at the same rate after leading the league last year, but his all-around game has been as good as ever.
Coming into Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, James was averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
Perhaps the most impressive part of his performance this season has been his efficiency from beyond the arc. The four-time champion is shooting a career-high 40.9 percent from deep and 49.0 percent from the floor.
Needless to say, James remains among the league’s elite players, and there’s no telling when he’ll start to slow even as he nears two decades in the NBA.