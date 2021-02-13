Lately, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the problem of getting off to slow starts against inferior teams at home.

But on Friday, they started to turn it on late against the Memphis Grizzlies as LeBron James led the way, and it caused Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to tweet a short but sweet reaction.

At one point in the first quarter, the Lakers trailed by the ridiculous margin of 22-2. But they started to get their offense going in the second period, and their defense soon followed.

For the game, James put up 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, as he propelled L.A.’s run, especially in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

At one point, he talked trash to the Grizzlies’ bench after hitting a series of jumpers.

In his first game back after missing two contests due to Achilles tendonosis, Anthony Davis had an efficient 35 points. As a result, L.A. prevailed 115-105 over Memphis.

The defending NBA champs are now riding a seven-game winning streak. They will face off against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.