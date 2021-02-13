- Video: LeBron James hits 3rd straight jumper, proceeds to talk trash to Grizzlies bench
- Updated: February 13, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers came into Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies having played three straight overtime games and looking to take down Ja Morant and company with relative ease.
Unfortunately, the first half against the Grizzlies was more of the same from the defending NBA champions as they played down to their competition once again.
However, LeBron James turned it on in the second half, making it a competitive game and another comeback led by the superstar forward. James put on a show to end the third quarter and start the fourth with bucket after bucket after bucket.
LeBron has taken over ‼️ pic.twitter.com/osPYklKBOn
— ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2021
The last thing the Lakers want is to go into overtime against a lesser opponent for the fourth time, and it seems as though James is doing everything within his power to prevent that.
James clearly took it to another level to get the final period underway, but it remains to be seen if it’ll be enough to top the Grizzlies. The four-time NBA champion is working on a triple-double as he approaches double digits in rebounds and assists in the fourth quarter.
If the Lakers come out on top against Memphis on Friday night, they will have won seven straight games, setting up another highly anticipated matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.