LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently bashed the NBA for wanting to hold an All-Star Game this year.

Other notable league titans, such as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, echoed James’ sentiments on the upcoming contest.

The 2020-21 regular season has been extremely abnormal due to the nature of the novel coronavirus.

Of course, the pandemic has forced numerous players to miss games, and multiple games have actually beeen rescheduled. The Boston Celtics reportedly have been searching for centers who recently recovered from COVID-19.

The heightened protocols have frustrated players in recent weeks. As a result, some of the league’s top players believe it’s ridiculous and hypocritical for the league to hold an All-Star Game.

As for the Lakers, they had an extremely short time to rest between the 2019-20 campaign and this season. They could use as much rest and down time as possible.

On the season, James is collecting 25.1 points, 7.8 boards and 7.7 assists per game. The Lakers hold a 17-6 record.