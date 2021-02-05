   LeBron James calls NBA's decision to have All-Star Game this season a 'slap in the face' - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James calls NBA’s decision to have All-Star Game this season a ‘slap in the face’

LeBron James calls NBA’s decision to have All-Star Game this season a ‘slap in the face’

LeBron James Lakers

The NBA will hold an All-Star Game this season, and LeBron James strongly disagrees with the decision.

James is second in the NBA in All-Star votes thus far, and the contest would be his 17th to play in. However, he disapproves of the game happening this season.

The decision comes amid a season in which the NBA has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols including regular testing and wearing face masks on the bench. The game, which will be held on March 7, will be in Atlanta, and players will continue to be tested daily.

Although testing and COVID-19 protocols are remaining the same, players will be able to travel around the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

James isn’t the only one who’s in disagreement over the decision to play an All-Star Game. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, De’Aaron Fox said it was a “stupid” decision.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, however, is in favor of the decision and is glad the game is on.

With just a few weeks to go before the game is set to be played, it will be interesting to see how hard James pushes back.