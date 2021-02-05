The NBA will hold an All-Star Game this season, and LeBron James strongly disagrees with the decision.

James is second in the NBA in All-Star votes thus far, and the contest would be his 17th to play in. However, he disapproves of the game happening this season.

LeBron on NBA All-Star Game: "I have zero energy and zero excitement for an All-Star Game." He said he doesn't even know what they're having an All-Star Game this year. Called it a "slap in the face." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 5, 2021

The decision comes amid a season in which the NBA has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols including regular testing and wearing face masks on the bench. The game, which will be held on March 7, will be in Atlanta, and players will continue to be tested daily.

Although testing and COVID-19 protocols are remaining the same, players will be able to travel around the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Concern around international travel centers on possibility players may not be allowed to re-enter country as quickly as they wish, or that federal and state regulations on testing and quarantines could leave too much to chance, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2021

James isn’t the only one who’s in disagreement over the decision to play an All-Star Game. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, De’Aaron Fox said it was a “stupid” decision.

Following Wednesday's Kings win over the Celtics, De'Aaron Fox discussing why playing the All-Star game during the COVID-19 pandemic is "stupid" in his brutally honest opinion. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/gLnS8Xo8Mq pic.twitter.com/vhhpFz6ln7 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 4, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, however, is in favor of the decision and is glad the game is on.

Doc Rivers is fine with the league having an All-Star game. He said “It’s good for the league. We should have one.” #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 2, 2021

With just a few weeks to go before the game is set to be played, it will be interesting to see how hard James pushes back.