On Wednesday, ESPN certified something that Los Angeles Lakers fans have known for quite some time.

In the final installment of its list of the top 100 players in the NBA, ESPN ranked LeBron James and Anthony Davis No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Davis, who ranked No. 5 entering the 2019-20 season.

“For the first time in the 10-year history of NBArank, teammates finished 1-2,” the list read. “It’s a testament to how well AD played in the Lakers’ championship run that he created debate about who should win Finals MVP. It was Davis who hit the biggest shot of the playoffs, a 3-pointer to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. And the Lakers played better with Davis alone on the court in the postseason (plus-5.0 points per 100 possessions, via NBA Advanced Stats) than with LeBron James alone (plus-0.5) — a reversal from the regular season.”

Davis averaged a dominant 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.

As for James, the list made it clear that he still reigns supreme in the NBA.

“To quote ‘The Wire,’ ‘The King stay the King.’ After controversially relinquishing the No. 1 spot to Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in the wake of his injury-marred first season in Los Angeles, LeBron reclaimed the NBArank throne he has held nine of the past 10 years by winning his fourth title and Finals MVP at age 35,” it read. “James continues to evolve, leading the league in assists while ceding some scoring to Davis. With the short turnaround before opening night, it’s unlikely James will match last season’s 67 (of 71) games played. Come playoff time, however, there’s still nobody you’d rather start your team with than LeBron.”

James proved that age is truly just a number last season by putting in another masterful campaign. He finished the season averaging 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. Of course, he also added another Finals MVP trophy to his mantle in the postseason.

Given that the Lakers have the two top-rated players in the game, it’s no real shock that they are considered favorites to repeat as champions this season.

Not only that, but the roster around them has also improved compared to last season.

With both James and Davis locked in for several years, there is no doubt that these two will go on to accomplish much more than they already have.

That’s saying quite a lot for a duo that already has one banner to its name.