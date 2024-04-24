Videos

Darvin Ham responds to Anthony Davis’ perceived shot at Lakers coaching staff

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are justifiably frustrated following their Game 2 meltdown against the Denver Nuggets.

Following the 101-99 loss, Lakers star Anthony Davis said that the team has “stretches when we don’t know what we’re doing.” If true, the coaching staff certainly would be held primarily responsible.

That’s why it was not much of a shock that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham responded to Davis’ claim while speaking with members of the press on Wednesday.

“We pride ourselves on being highly efficient and organized,” he said. “So, I just chalk that up to being frustrated. You know, it’s an emotional game. … I’ll agree to disagree on that one.”

The Lakers seemed destined to get out of Denver with a win in Game 2 against the Nuggets but couldn’t hold on to secure the victory. Davis had an incredible game, recording 32 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes of playing time.

However, his defense at the end of the game wasn’t enough. He was the primary defender on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray when he shot, and hit, a two-point field goal as the game clock expired.

The simple truth is that the entire narrative surrounding the series would be completely different had the Lakers managed to hang on and win Game 2. The Lakers would have stolen an away game against the defending champions and be in fantastic position to take a lead in the series in Game 3.

Now, the Lakers will have to muster everything they have just to avoid an 0-3 deficit in the series. Luckily for them, they’ll be doing it in front of a home crowd in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Though the Lakers had a losing record in away games during the 2023-24 regular season, they were well over .500 when playing at home. Davis and company won’t feel comfortable relying on that previous success in Game 3, however.

They are going to have to hit early and often in Game 3 if they want to restore a pulse to their playoff chances.

If they can manage to get a win in Game 3, it will be interesting to see if the star big man and his head coach further discuss this difference in opinion.

By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

