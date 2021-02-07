On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a struggle against the lowly Detroit Pistons. But late in double overtime, LeBron James knocked down two vital 3-pointers to help ensure victory for L.A.

The Lakers had a solid lead at halftime, but they allowed the scrappy Pistons to devour the lead and force double overtime.

As a result, for a while, it seemed like the Lakers had a real chance of losing, but James wouldn’t allow it to happen.

After missing what would’ve been the game-winner at the end of regulation, the 18-year veteran atoned for that miscue by hitting some key baskets in the second overtime.

He first made a layup to give his team the lead, then connected on two 3-pointers to provide some insurance.

For the game, James had 33 points and 11 assists, while his first mate Anthony Davis added 30 points and Dennis Schroder registered 22 points and eight assists.

With an 18-6 record, the Lakers are right on the heels of the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA.