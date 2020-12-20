The indictment of a South Carolina politician on public corruption charges also included the disturbing allegation that she was stalking Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson in New Jersey.

Dahli Myers, the Richland County council vice chairwoman in South Carolina, was indicted Thursday on 24 counts of public corruption that included allegedly using taxpayer money to take lavish trips and purchase gifts.

However, the most disturbing allegations against Myers are connected to her alleged stalking of not only Johnson, but also former football player Richard Seymour.

“Myers, 52, used her county card for a trip to Newark, N.J., to seek out NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson and former NFL player Richard Seymour, Waters said, in an attempt to talk to them about an undisclosed topic,” Adam Benson of the Columbia Post and Courier wrote.

There’s no indication exactly what Myers wanted to talk with either Johnson or Seymour about, but Johnson’s worldwide fame over the past four decades has often made him a potential target for questionable individuals.

Myers will actually be out of her political job anyway at the end of this month after losing a primary election back in June. Ironically, Myers had replaced a politician who had been removed from office in 2016 after pleading guilty to failing to pay income taxes.