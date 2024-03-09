NBA players react to D’Angelo Russell’s ridiculous performance vs. Bucks: ‘That boy so cold’

Several NBA players reacted on social media to Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell’s impressive showing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Three of his teammates in Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James and Christian Wood all praised his performance. Russell’s former teammate on the Lakers — Jordan Clarkson, who is now a member of the Utah Jazz — also gave him his flowers.

Yeaaa Loooooo❄️ — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) March 9, 2024

dlo — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) March 9, 2024

Yeaaaa DLo that boy so cold .. — 35 (@Chriswood_5) March 9, 2024

James, Wood and Vanderbilt were all sidelined for Friday’s game with injuries.

On Instagram, Russell shared a video recapping his memorable night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Angelo Russell (@dloading)

Russell accounted for more than a third of the Lakers’ 123 total points, as he finished with 44 on tremendous scoring efficiency, considering he shot 17-of-25 from the floor and made all but three of his 12 attempts from deep.

But Russell did more than just score the ball against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. He also played well from a passing standpoint, as he dished out nine assists compared to only two turnovers.

The Lakers seemingly needed every one of Russell’s 44 points and nine assists to beat Milwaukee, as Los Angeles won by just a point.

Anthony Davis was the only other player on the team to score 20 points or more, as he finished with half as many points as Russell did with 22 while contributing 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as well.

Russell’s massive scoring performance helped to improve the Lakers’ regular-season record to 35-30, which currently has the team as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles’ victory over the Bucks also marked its 11th win over its past 16 games.

The Bucks, on the other hand, have now lost two games in a row and fallen to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Before falling to the Lakers, Milwaukee got blown out on the road by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on March 6.