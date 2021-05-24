Video: Kwame Brown eviscerates LeBron James for being ‘above’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently violated the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, yet he faced no disciplinary action.

Former Laker Kwame Brown destroyed James for, in his view, being above reproach.

Kwame Brown too real for TV. Calling out Lebron and the double standard covid protocols. "You seem to be above the rules" pic.twitter.com/McFsbzptXn — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) May 22, 2021

“Why do you get to go party and Lou Williams gotta go sit out and get suspended?” asked Brown. “And then the media kick his draws in his ass. But you sir, you sir, you seem to above the rules. Wonder why that is?”

The incident happened when James was seen at a gathering with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

The four-time MVP was not subject to the league’s quarantine rules and did play in the Lakers’ playoff opener against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Brown wasn’t the only former player who was upset that the NBA didn’t take any action against James, as Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley also had some harsh words for the league office.

While most Laker players have reportedly gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, it is not known if James has done so.

He earlier said that doing so would be “a private thing” between him and his family. Just days ago, when he was asked if he had gotten vaccinated yet, he gave a cryptic response.