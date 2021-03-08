- LeBron James issues surprising response on whether or not he’ll be getting COVID-19 vaccine
LeBron James issues surprising response on whether or not he’ll be getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Updated: March 8, 2021
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day to help protect from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is unclear if Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James plans to be among them.
When asked if he plans on getting vaccinated, James issued a somewhat surprising response.
LeBron James on getting vaccinated: "That's a conversation that my family and I will have. Keep that to a private thing."
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 7, 2021
Of course, James’ statement does not explicitly indicate that he does not plan on getting vaccinated, but it is interesting to see him leave any room for murkiness on the issue.
This is not the first time James has issued a perplexing response to a political question.
Back in 2019, James received a lot of flack for making some controversial statements about the rift that had formed between the Chinese government and the NBA.
It will be interesting to see if the four-time MVP receives a similar level of criticism for seemingly casting doubt on whether or not he will receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the near future.