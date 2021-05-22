Report: Major update offered on LeBron James’ availability vs. Suns after news he broke NBA protocols

Despite LeBron James’ violation of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, he will be available to play in Sunday’s opening game of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Phoenix Suns.

In regards to @mcten’s overnight report: I’m told LeBron’s health and safety violation will not affect his availability this weekend. The nature of the event — outdoors, testing/vax requirement + no known exposure — make it a lesser violation. https://t.co/I34JHCl26r — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 22, 2021

Concern over James’ availability became something of a question after ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted the violation that was related to COVID-19 concerns.

The fact that the league considers it a lesser violation allows Los Angeles Lakers fans to breathe easier about Sunday’s game, which remains a stiff challenge even with James on the court.

However, the Lakers struggled over much of the final two months of the regular season due to the fact that James missed most of those games due to injury.

Having essentially been given a warning by the league, James figures to be much more vigilant about his interactions during the postseason as the Lakers seed to defend their NBA title.