Report: LeBron James violated NBA protocols when he partied with Drake and Michael B. Jordan

A new report indicates that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James violated NBA protocols when he was seen at a social event with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted that the Lakers have been notified about the safety and health violation that’s connected to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a league spokesman told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Friday.

The event in question was a promotional affair for a tequila that James has a financial interest in. Invited were required to either show a recent COVID-19 negative test or proof of being vaccinated.

James has declined to specifically answer whether he’s been vaccinated, though teammate Dennis Schroder indicated recently that he and James were the only two Lakers who had not yet received the vaccine.

The violation is not expected to impact James’ availability for Sunday’s game versus the Phoenix Suns. Of course, the Lakers will need James in the lineup throughout the postseason if they want to have a strong chance of repeating as NBA champs.