LeBron James offers cryptic response when asked if he got COVID-19 vaccine ahead of NBA playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James vaccination status has caused quite the stir among fans.

On Friday, the four-time MVP answered questions about the vaccine in conjunction to not missing time due to potential health and safety protocols.

James, 36, is reportedly one of the players that has not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Surely, that could have significant ramifications if the veteran is exposed to someone with the virus. The NBA is very strict about its rule and protocols.

Numerous players have missed weeks after being exposed to the dangerous virus. Several Lakers, including Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol, have missed playing time as a result of the healthy and safety protocols.

The Lakers can’t afford to lose James in the postseason. The four-time champion put up 22 points, 11 boards and 10 assists against the Warriors in Wednesday’s play-in game to propel the Lakers to the 2021 playoffs.

During the 2020-21 regular season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest.