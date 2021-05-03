LeBron James made news earlier this season when he indicated that he wasn’t interested in speaking publicly about whether or not he would be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, everyone on the roster except him and James have now received their shots.

Translation from a German article with an Interview with Dennis Schröder: "Nearly the whole team is vaccinated – only LeBron and I are not, I think." "I can’t go into quarantine again, if that happens now, I‘ll miss a whole round in the playoffs. I can’t live with that" pic.twitter.com/heNvJtfFQG — Deandre Hayton (@YCSNOW23) May 3, 2021

It’s good news that the vast majority of the roster has been vaccinated, but it’s worrisome that Schroder and James remain at risk.

In fact, Schroder is currently out for the Lakers due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

As for James, he’s set to miss his team’s upcoming game versus the Denver Nuggets to rest his ankle. His status remains in doubt for Thursday’s game versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

With James having already missed so much time due to injury this season, it is concerning to learn that he remains unvaccinated.

Only time will tell if the four-time MVP responds to this rather shocking admittance from his teammate.