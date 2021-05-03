- Report: Dennis Schroder expected to miss 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols
- Latest survey shows Brooklyn Nets more hated team than Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James on NBA’s play-in tournament: ‘Whoever came up with that s–t needs to be fired’
- LeBron James exits night early after experiencing pain in ankle during Lakers-Raptors game
- Kendrick Perkins ‘can’t believe’ Lakers didn’t get Kyle Lowry after embarrassing loss to Kings
- LeBron James: ‘I don’t think I’ll ever get back to 100 percent in my career’
- Andre Drummond reveals why LeBron James pulled him aside during Lakers-Kings game
- Report: LeBron James expected to make highly anticipated return tonight vs. Sacramento Kings
- Report: LeBron James could return to Lakers lineup for Friday’s game vs. Kings
- Report: LAPD sent letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver formally requesting investigation of LeBron James
Report: Dennis Schroder expected to miss 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols
-
- Updated: May 3, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers need to get right before the 2021 NBA Playoffs begin, but the possibility of that happening was dealt a major blow on Monday.
On Monday, it was reported that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss the next 10-14 days due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @billoram. Schroder entered protocols on Sunday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021
The Lakers haven’t been at full strength for months as superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed serious time with injuries.
Schroder helped keep the Lakers competitive during their absences. Now, he’ll be out of the lineup.
With the latest forecast regarding Schroder’s return, it’s quite possible that the Lakers will have as few as two games with the full roster to finish out the regular season.
Though the Lakers are certainly good enough to win a title when healthy, it’s starting to look like the injury bug will get the better of the defending champs this season.