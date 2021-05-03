The Los Angeles Lakers need to get right before the 2021 NBA Playoffs begin, but the possibility of that happening was dealt a major blow on Monday.

On Monday, it was reported that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss the next 10-14 days due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @billoram. Schroder entered protocols on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

The Lakers haven’t been at full strength for months as superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed serious time with injuries.

Schroder helped keep the Lakers competitive during their absences. Now, he’ll be out of the lineup.

With the latest forecast regarding Schroder’s return, it’s quite possible that the Lakers will have as few as two games with the full roster to finish out the regular season.

Though the Lakers are certainly good enough to win a title when healthy, it’s starting to look like the injury bug will get the better of the defending champs this season.