Kevin Durant’s hilarious 5-word response to Skip Bayless crowning him while taking a shot at LeBron James
- Updated: December 15, 2021
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had a monster game to help his team outlast the Toronto Raptors in overtime, earning him some props from Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless.
Durant had a funny response on Twitter as Bayless also took a shot at LeBron James.
I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021
Durant posted a triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, raising his game with fellow star James Harden out due to being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The two-time Finals MVP came into Tuesday’s contest averaging 29.4 points a game while shooting a high percentage from the field.
With Brooklyn boasting a 20-8 record, the best in the Eastern Conference, Durant has established himself as one of the frontrunners for this season’s MVP award.
James, meanwhile, is starting to hit his stride after missing multiple games due to an ab injury.
On the season, he is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, and he is looking very physically spry despite nearing his 37th birthday.
His Los Angeles Lakers, however, are only 15-13 on the season despite a star-studded roster and the addition of Russell Westbrook.
The team has battled injury and health issues so far this season, and it is still a ways away from achieving full health.
Three of its key complementary players were placed in health and safety protocols on Tuesday while Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are still working their way back from their injuries.
Meanwhile, superstar big man Anthony Davis has missed the Lakers’ last two games with left knee soreness.