- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker enters health and safety protocols, could miss multiple games
- Report: 76ers have no interest in trading for Russell Westbrook from Lakers
- Isaiah Thomas: ‘I really believe if the [Rajon] Rondo buyout didn’t happen, you know, I woulda been a Laker’
- Report: Rival front offices believe Lakers have just 2 role players on above-minimum salaries with ‘legitimate’ trade value
- Report: Lakers have held trade discussions centered around Russell Westbrook
- Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious 4-word reaction to report of Talen Horton-Tucker being on trade block
- LeBron James boasts about ‘special’ Talen Horton-Tucker after his performance vs. Magic
- Report: Boston Celtics open to trading Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker a trade target for ‘as many as 7 teams’
- Lakers news: LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week
Report: Talen Horton-Tucker enters health and safety protocols, could miss multiple games
-
- Updated: December 14, 2021
According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are losing Talen Horton-Tucker to health and safety protocols.
It’s a tough blow for a Lakers squad that has been ravaged by health issues at various points this season.
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers cancelled practice today.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 14, 2021
COVID-19 continues to cause issues throughout pro sports. The Lakers are unfortunately getting a firsthand experience of what it’s like.
The squad will have to find a way forward without Horton-Tucker until he’s cleared to return. L.A. is trying to finally establish itself as a title contender this season.
The Lakers’ next game will come on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. L.A. is looking for its third straight win.