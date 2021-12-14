Report: Talen Horton-Tucker enters health and safety protocols, could miss multiple games

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are losing Talen Horton-Tucker to health and safety protocols.

It’s a tough blow for a Lakers squad that has been ravaged by health issues at various points this season.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers cancelled practice today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 14, 2021

COVID-19 continues to cause issues throughout pro sports. The Lakers are unfortunately getting a firsthand experience of what it’s like.

The squad will have to find a way forward without Horton-Tucker until he’s cleared to return. L.A. is trying to finally establish itself as a title contender this season.

The Lakers’ next game will come on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. L.A. is looking for its third straight win.