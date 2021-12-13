Report: Lakers’ timetables for returns of Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a rocky 2021-22 season so far, but a lot of folks don’t want to come to any conclusions regarding the team’s title hopes until L.A. is totally healthy.

Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are a couple of key players who haven’t seen game action yet this season for the Lakers. However, it sounds like that won’t be the case for too much longer.

The Lakers are reportedly hoping that Ariza will return within the next week or two, and it sounds like the team is also looking to get Nunn on the floor at some point in January.

“The Lakers are hopeful forward Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) will return within the next one-to-two weeks and are hopeful guard Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise, knee) will return in January, sources said,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Both players were expected to have important, potential starting roles for the Lakers this season, but have yet to play as they rehab toward full recovery.”

Both players should provide L.A. with substantial boosts upon their returns. The hope is that the team will finally live up to its full potential once health is no longer a factor.

In the 2020-21 season, Ariza averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 41.1 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Nunn, meanwhile, averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. He knocked down 48.5 percent of his shots from the field and 38.1 percent of his shots from deep. It was a strong showing for him in his second season at the NBA level.