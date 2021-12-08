There has been a lot of speculation lately about the job security of Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

However, Lakers president Jeanie Buss recently made it very clear how she feels about the situation. She explained that she doesn’t think it’s fair to “make any judgment” on Vogel’s performance until the Lakers are completely healthy.

“Until we’re 100% healthy, I don’t think you can really make any judgment,” Buss told NBA.com.

Buss made the comment at halftime of the Lakers’ matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. L.A. came away with a win in that contest.

“We’re as connected as any organization can be,” Buss said. “I really don’t know what you’re looking for me to say. I would say until we’re 100 percent healthy, I won’t make any judgments about anything.”

Injuries have indeed been a huge issue for the Lakers throughout the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign. Most notably, LeBron James has appeared in just 13 of L.A.’s 25 contests.

As far as players who are currently sidelined go, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza both haven’t seen the floor yet this season. If those two players can return before L.A. suffers any other injury-related setbacks, then the Lakers will be the healthiest they’ve been all season.

In the meantime, the Lakers need to find a way to stay afloat in the Western Conference. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, L.A.’s Big 3 had one of its best games as a unit so far, and that’s certainly a formula for success going forward.