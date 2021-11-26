Report: There’s ‘rising buzz’ in coaching circles about pressure on Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is off to a shaky start.

With 20 games in the books, the team has an underwhelming 10-10 record. That mark has the squad roughly in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.

Amid the team’s slow start, there has been some speculation amongst fans about Frank Vogel’s job security. Apparently, fans might not be the only ones who think L.A.’s head coach is under pressure to turn things around.

“There is also rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting on Frank Vogel given the Lakers’ worrisome 10-10 start … given L.A.’s lack of flexibility to make roster changes,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein in an article published to his Substack.

Vogel’s first season as the Lakers’ head coach was a smashing success, as he led the organization to an NBA title. Given the circumstances surrounding the 2019-20 campaign, many folks felt that Vogel and L.A. deserved tons of credit for staying focused on the task at hand and winning it all.

Vogel’s second season at the helm didn’t go quite as well, however. Injuries ravaged the team’s 2020-21 campaign, leading to an underwhelming regular season and early playoff exit. It was a very frustrating year for the Lakers.

This season, the team is trying to avoid a similar outcome to that of its 2020-21 campaign. The Lakers undoubtedly have a very talented roster, but Vogel and L.A. are still trying to figure out how to make the pieces of the puzzle fit together.

Time will tell if the 48-year-old head coach finds himself in a situation where he’s fighting for his job.