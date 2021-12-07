Report: Kendrick Nunn unlikely to play for Lakers in 2021

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that guard Kendrick Nunn’s nagging bone bruise injury will keep him from returning until the calendar turns to 2022.

Frank Vogel, with a brief update on Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise), says that the Lakers guard is unlikely to make his season debut in the next three weeks. Won’t see him in game action until 2022. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 6, 2021

Nunn, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, suffered the bone bruise in his right knee and has remained sidelined because of the injury.

That diagnosis came in October, with the assessment indicating that Nunn’s absence from the lineup would be for an extended period.

The Lakers were hoping that Nunn would be available by this time, though it seems clear that they’re taking their time to make sure that he’s fully healthy.

Prior to this season, Nunn played for the Miami Heat and started 111 of the 123 games he played in for the team. During that time on the court, the 26-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Heat.

Production like that is what the Lakers were expecting when they signed him. It would now give the struggling team a badly needed boost.

Entering Tuesday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers have a record of 12-12. One of the reasons that the Lakers have found the road difficult is because of other key injuries, including ones to superstar LeBron James.

It’s been more than a month since the last time the Lakers were able to put together a winning streak of more than two games. That inability to win on a more consistent basis has reportedly put pressure on Vogel, with one sportsbook stating that his job could be in danger.

After that Celtics matchup, the Lakers will play five of their next six games on the road, beginning with a matchup on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.