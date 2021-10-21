Frank Vogel gives worrisome update on Kendrick Nunn after Lakers receive his MRI results

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered a concerning update on guard Kendrick Nunn’s knee.

Nunn, who missed the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, had an MRI on his knee that revealed a bone bruise.

He won’t be returning to the lineup anytime soon, as the team will re-evaluate him in two to three weeks.

Frank Vogel says that Kendrick Nunn got a MRI on his knee after developing some soreness which revealed a bone bruise. Vogel says he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is also out for Friday’s game vs. PHX. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 21, 2021

This is a major blow to the Lakers backcourt as Talen-Horton Tucker is already out of the lineup for about a month.

Nunn, who was brought over in free agency after spending the past two seasons with the Miami Heat, was expected to compete for minutes at both guard spots this season.

Last season with Miami, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will continue to use Rajon Rondo, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore in the rotation while Nunn is out.

Los Angeles will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST.