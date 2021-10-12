   Report: Lakers announce latest timetable for Talen Horton-Tucker's return from injury - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Report: Lakers announce latest timetable for Talen Horton-Tucker’s return from injury

Report: Lakers announce latest timetable for Talen Horton-Tucker’s return from injury

Talen Horton-Tucker and Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will miss at least four weeks after having successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb.

This is a major blow for the Lakers, as Horton-Tucker was expected to play a big role for the team in the 2021-22 season.

Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn are a few options that the Lakers can turn to in order to replace Horton-Tucker in the rotation.

Last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

He re-signed with the Lakers during the offseason, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope now with the Washington Wizards, Horton-Tucker was a potential breakout candidate for the Lakers.

Now, Los Angeles will have to begin the season without the young guard and veteran forward Trevor Ariza.

The Lakers are looking to avenge last season’s first-round exit in the playoffs and make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 campaign.