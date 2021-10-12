Report: Lakers announce latest timetable for Talen Horton-Tucker’s return from injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will miss at least four weeks after having successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb.

Lakers release on THT: "Talen Horton-Tucker had successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Horton-Tucker will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately four weeks." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2021

This is a major blow for the Lakers, as Horton-Tucker was expected to play a big role for the team in the 2021-22 season.

Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn are a few options that the Lakers can turn to in order to replace Horton-Tucker in the rotation.

Last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

He re-signed with the Lakers during the offseason, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope now with the Washington Wizards, Horton-Tucker was a potential breakout candidate for the Lakers.

Now, Los Angeles will have to begin the season without the young guard and veteran forward Trevor Ariza.

The Lakers are looking to avenge last season’s first-round exit in the playoffs and make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 campaign.