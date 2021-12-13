Report: Lakers release ultrasound results of Anthony Davis’ knee injury, announce his status moving forward

Superstar big man Anthony Davis will miss his second straight game for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, as he will not suit up against the Orlando Magic due to knee soreness.

However, the good news is that imaging has shown that there is “no structural damage” in his sore knee.

“Anthony Davis was questionable to play vs. the Orlando Magic, and prior to the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that his star would miss a second game in a row with the knee soreness that already caused him to miss one game vs. the Thunder,” wrote Harrison Faigan of SB Nation. “Vogel said that the absence was precautionary with the team having two games off before their next game, and that Davis would be day-to-day moving forward after an ultrasound determined that there was ‘no structural damage’ to his knee. “The injury was a new one, with Vogel saying on Friday that Davis had just woken up with it, and wasn’t even sure when it happened.”

On the season, the University of Kentucky product is averaging 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He has played almost every game of the season so far, which goes against the narrative of him being brittle and injury-prone.

He has mostly played well this year, although he has had some games where some feel he has been too passive, even when guarded by smaller opponents.

The Lakers are currently 14-13 and are continuing to struggle to string wins together. Davis getting back on the court for game action will be a big key to the team building momentum.

The Lakers’ schedule will start to get tougher later this month, with games against the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns coming up starting next Sunday.

Then, of course, L.A. will take part in a Christmas Day showdown against Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.