Report: 2 more Lakers rotation players placed in health and safety protocols

On the same day that Los Angeles Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, two of his teammates have now joined him.

Malik Monk has been a spark plug for L.A. so far this season. His ability to hit 3-pointers and get his own shot has given the team a lift on multiple occasions.

Dwight Howard is a valuable role player for the Lakers, either as a starter or off the bench. His rebounding, defense and physicality have helped L.A. stay afloat.

With a 15-13 record, the Lakers are still trying to find some cohesion and momentum, although lately there have been signs of progress.

There appears to be an active outbreak of COVID-19 across the NBA. A game involving the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons on Tuesday had to be postponed, as multiple Bulls players were in health and safety protocols.

L.A. will face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

It will need to get healthy fast, as it will have games against the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets next week.