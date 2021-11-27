Isaiah Stewart on LeBron James’ hit to his face: ‘I didn’t feel like it was an accident’

On Friday, Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart finally spoke about his dangerous fight with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The youngster does not appear to buy James’ explanation that the initial strike was “definitely accidental” and unintended.

I asked Isaiah Stewart about the incident with LeBron James. This is the first time he publicly addressed it — and he said it’s gonna be his last. pic.twitter.com/jLP7xsCWZt — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 26, 2021

“This is going to be my last time addressing it,” Stewart said. “I watched the film. Me personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it. My main focus right now is on my teammates and getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am.”

Stewart, 20, is in his second year in the NBA.

The University of Washington product was the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 7.8 points 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Now, the sophomore’s reputation is tangled with James. The four-time MVP reportedly attempted to reach out and apologize to Stewart about the incident.

Both players incurred strict punishments for the skirmish from the league. James was suspended for one game, which happened to be the Lakers’ nationally televised contest versus the New York Knicks, while Stewart was suspended for two games.

James, 36, returned to action for the Lakers against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He put on a show to to lead the Lakers to a thrilling 124-116 victory.

The veteran erupted for a season-high 39 points, six assists and five boards. In the process, James forced two fans to get ejected for some disrespectful language.

The Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night and then face the Pistons on Sunday.