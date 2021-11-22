On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons provided one of the biggest incidents of the season so far in the NBA.

In the third quarter of the matchup between the Lakers and Pistons, Lakers superstar LeBron James threw an elbow at Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart tried to retaliate.

It ended up causing a pretty big scene.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James tried to track down Stewart’s phone number after the game so he could apologize. It seems like the Lakers superstar doesn’t want there to be any bad blood.

LeBron James tried to track down Isaiah Stewart's number after the game to apologize and let him know that the hit was inadvertent, per @ShamsCharania. 🎥 @patmcafeeshowpic.twitter.com/VznlOlz7Ud — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 22, 2021

“I’m told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart’s number postgame to apologize to Stewart again and let him know that it was an inadvertent hit to his face, and so the league is going to have to review it, but one thing to keep in mind, Pat [McAfee]: LeBron James doesn’t have a history of this,” Charania said. “This is not something that’s common with him. This would be a first-time offense for him, so I think you would have to factor that in for any type of league discipline.”

The Lakers and Pistons will play again later this month, so it should be pretty easy to tell if there are any lingering emotions from the incident.

L.A. was able to stage a massive comeback and get a victory in Sunday’s game. Some folks feel that the night could end up being a turning point for the squad this season.

The Lakers are 9-9 on the year. They’re trying to win their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.